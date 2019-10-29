NEXT Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00010349 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a total market cap of $39.58 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEXT has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00639489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001245 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000512 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

