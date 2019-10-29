NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 58,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 14,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.43.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.60. 1,001,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $164.78 and a 52-week high of $239.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

