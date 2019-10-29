Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 849080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44.

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of 38.8 square kilometers located to the north-west of the capital Ouagadougou; Rakounga gold concession that covers an area of 250-square kilometers in Burkina Faso, West Africa; and Niangouela gold concession totaling an area of 178 square kilometers y located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

