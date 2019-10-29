NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Peter Svennilson Purchases 4,387 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Peter Svennilson purchased 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $59,399.98.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Peter Svennilson purchased 84,939 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $998,033.25.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Peter Svennilson purchased 28,056 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $383,806.08.

NGM stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Svennilson Peter bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $229,762,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $55,144,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $17,691,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $5,140,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $5,109,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

