Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,701 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,701 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,176 shares of company stock valued at $46,660,857 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $160.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.72.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $144.19 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $145.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,073.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

