Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,210 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1,188.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 322.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 6.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 price target on shares of NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $69.10.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

