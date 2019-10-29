Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

