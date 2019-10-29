Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 1,641.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,233,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GMED opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.