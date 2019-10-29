Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,862,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,655,000 after buying an additional 515,191 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 214.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 548,255 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 65.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 477,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 188,611 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RC opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ready Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

