NiSource (NI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect NiSource to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. NiSource has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.27-1.33 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.27-1.33 EPS.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. NiSource has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,988.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,242.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,405 shares of company stock worth $2,768,990 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

