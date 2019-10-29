Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by DZ Bank to Hold

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.90 price target on the technology company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.20 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 56,482,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,128,740. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 637,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 135,299 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,977,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,822,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,243,000 after acquiring an additional 755,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

