Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $604.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report sales of $604.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $597.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $611.80 million. Nordson posted sales of $569.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.74 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research set a $160.00 price objective on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $157.97. The company had a trading volume of 124,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Nordson has a 1 year low of $110.16 and a 1 year high of $158.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average of $139.25.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total value of $2,018,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $210,313.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,176 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,661. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,194,000 after purchasing an additional 262,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $31,659,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $8,682,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 11.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,604,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.