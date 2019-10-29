Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $216.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cascend Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.29.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,590. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.49. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 92,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 342,418 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.