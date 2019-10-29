Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $102.53. 1,219,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after acquiring an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Northern Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,920,000 after acquiring an additional 390,783 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Northern Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,572,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,470,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,360,000 after acquiring an additional 313,777 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.