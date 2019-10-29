Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.42%.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $249.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

