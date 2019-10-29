Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 358,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,419,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

PG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $307.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,519 shares of company stock valued at $58,596,988 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.