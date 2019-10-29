NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Down 3.6%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54, approximately 152,094 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,252,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.10 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

