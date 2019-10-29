Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVCR. ValuEngine lowered Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush lowered Novocure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Novocure from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Novocure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NVCR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.17. 595,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,652. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Novocure has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $98.70.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $361,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 124,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $11,316,614.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,305,191.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,633 shares of company stock valued at $35,630,922 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Novocure in the third quarter worth about $2,307,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

