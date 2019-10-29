Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

NUC opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 178.89. Nucleus Financial Group has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nucleus Financial Group’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

Nucleus Financial Group Company Profile

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

