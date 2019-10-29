NuShares (NSR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $87.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $87.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NuShares has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One NuShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024145 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

