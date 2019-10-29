Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Nutrien by 3.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 11.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 21.0% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 87,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 7.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 28.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTR shares. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

NYSE:NTR opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

