Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.04 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $6.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $20.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.28 billion to $21.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $28.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

OXY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.33. 5,640,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,180,503. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $75.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other news, Director Bob Shearer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $108,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,128.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

