Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given a $203.00 Price Target at Stephens

Stephens set a $203.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a $185.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.33.

ODFL stock opened at $187.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $189.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.06). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.21%.

In related news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $9,392,292.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,516.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,610.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,799 shares of company stock worth $14,586,493 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,543,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,728,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,009,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,076,000 after buying an additional 182,449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,044,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,463,000 after buying an additional 893,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

