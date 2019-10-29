Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Argus to $205.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens set a $203.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.00. 6,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,935. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.52. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $4,990,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,351.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,392,292.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,543,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,728,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

