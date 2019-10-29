Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Down 2.9%

Old Mutual Ltd (LON:OMU) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 104.15 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 104.25 ($1.36), approximately 1,326,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.40 ($1.40).

The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a GBX 2.46 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

About Old Mutual (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

