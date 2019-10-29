Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded to Neutral at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $18.26. 858,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 560,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 64,708 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $4,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.