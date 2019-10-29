Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ORI. JMP Securities cut shares of Old Republic International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $22.24 on Friday. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cheryl A. Jones sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $74,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $354,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,516 and have sold 39,510 shares valued at $910,953. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,972,000 after acquiring an additional 612,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,153,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,953,000 after acquiring an additional 42,724 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,456,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,966,000 after acquiring an additional 124,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,428,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

