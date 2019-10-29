Olin (OLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olin (NYSE:OLN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Olin had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Olin has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vince J. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $372,710. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

