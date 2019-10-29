OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,400 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 326,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 439,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OMN has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti lowered OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.91 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMN. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 28.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 276.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 35.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 90,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,388. The company has a market cap of $452.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.10. OMNOVA Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). OMNOVA Solutions had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.