ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ON. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on ON Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $21.21 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $812,968.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $176,416.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,402.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 823,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 49,721 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 72,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 170,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

