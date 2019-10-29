OneRoot Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.11 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $1.11 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00040734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.92 or 0.05705703 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00045533 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031565 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

