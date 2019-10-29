OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Shares Down 0.7%

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88, approximately 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80.

OP Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OPBK)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.