Opacity Achieves Market Cap of $1.71 Million (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Opacity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $2,913.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00216044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.01521569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028253 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00112276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,999,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

