OptimizeRx (OPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. On average, analysts expect OptimizeRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPRX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,026. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $183.63 million, a P/E ratio of 260.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

