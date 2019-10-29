Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.48 ($19.17).

Get Orange alerts:

EPA ORA traded down €0.38 ($0.44) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €14.17 ($16.48). 13,767,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €14.38. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.