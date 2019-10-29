Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €18.30 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €18.30 ($21.28) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s current price.

ORA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €16.60 ($19.30) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.48 ($19.17).

ORA opened at €14.17 ($16.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €14.38. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

