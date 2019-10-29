Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Trading Up 7.4%

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s share price was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 566,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,192,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.96.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Organovo had a negative net margin of 831.99% and a negative return on equity of 69.51%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organovo Holdings Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Organovo by 67.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Organovo during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Organovo by 106.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,122,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,126,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Organovo by 45.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,327,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,661,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

