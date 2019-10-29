Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Announces Earnings Results

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Orthofix Medical updated its FY19 guidance to $1.55-1.60 EPS.

Shares of OFIX opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $953.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $74.44.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $295,880.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,041 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,139.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OFIX shares. BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

