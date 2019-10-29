Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $39.80 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 22719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.02.

The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Orthofix Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other news, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $295,880.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,139.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 87,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,146,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 335,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 33,137 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

