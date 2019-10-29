Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Otelco stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Otelco has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter. Otelco had a return on equity of 72.29% and a net margin of 13.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Ira Sochet acquired 53,454 shares of Otelco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $641,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 108,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,789. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Otelco by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otelco by 5.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Otelco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 124,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Otelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

