Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,400 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 789,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of OSG stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $146.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. Overseas Shipholding Group has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.23.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.46 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 171.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 47,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

