P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GLT stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. 347,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,087. The company has a market cap of $766.79 million, a P/E ratio of 82.62, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.76. P H Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

