Pacific Current Group (ASX:PAC) Trading 2.4% Higher

Pacific Current Group Ltd (ASX:PAC) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$6.98 ($4.95) and last traded at A$6.94 ($4.92), 64,576 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 47,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$6.78 ($4.81).

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $330.64 million and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is A$5.31.

Pacific Current Group Company Profile (ASX:PAC)

Pacific Current Group Limited engages in multi-boutique asset management business worldwide. It manages assets for institutional and individual clients. The company was formerly known as Treasury Group Ltd and changed its name to Pacific Current Group Limited in October 2015. Pacific Current Group Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

