PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.21. 14,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,574. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

