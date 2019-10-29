PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $354.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

