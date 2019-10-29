Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Short Interest Down 22.7% in October

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,700 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 675,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $27,594,000.00. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Insiders have sold 6,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $211,694,890 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Palomar stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. Palomar has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palomar from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

