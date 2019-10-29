Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce sales of $387.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $383.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.90 million. Papa John’s Int’l posted sales of $364.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.39 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $58.88. 32,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,452. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.42. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $4,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,409,583 shares in the company, valued at $231,530,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $20,566,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,785,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,837,176.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

