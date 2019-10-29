Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Down 9.2%

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) fell 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.28, 2,500,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,733,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRTY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Party City Holdco from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $563.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, CFO Michael A. Correale bought 24,300 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,806.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Harrison bought 125,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $566,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,755.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 153,855 shares of company stock worth $686,514. Corporate insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 791.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,272,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,462 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 31.2% in the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,028,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 244,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 784,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 778,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

