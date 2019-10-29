Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 292 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,436,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,711,000 after acquiring an additional 864,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,405,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,820,000 after purchasing an additional 685,989 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,688,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,282,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,525,000 after purchasing an additional 427,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,590,000 after purchasing an additional 425,818 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.70. 1,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,595. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

