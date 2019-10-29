Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 433.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AbbVie by 81.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 83.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,538,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,486 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.51.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,891.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 143,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,851. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.21. 981,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,140,363. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.